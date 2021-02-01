E.A production hall of around 1200 square meters in a kebab factory in the Berlin area caught fire on Monday evening. The hall is located in the district in Großziethen of the community of Schönefeld southeast of Berlin, which is primarily known as the location of the Berlin airport BER.

There is a very strong smoke development, as a fire department spokesman said on Monday evening. Residents should therefore keep doors and windows closed. So far, there have been no injuries.

The fire brigade was on site in a large-scale operation with around 22 fire engines and ambulances, including at least one airport fire engine from BER.

Firefighters extinguish a fire in a kebab production facility in a hall of around 1200 square meters Source: dpa / Julian Stähle

The hall had burned in full, a spokesman said. The fire is now under control and the extinguishing work is expected to take several hours.

The cause of the fire is still open, it said. Investigators could not yet enter the scene of the fire.