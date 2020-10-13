WORLD: You look back on a tremendous belly chaos, or “Kladderadatsch” as you sometimes say. Which of the many construction mistakes horrified you the most?

Engelbert Lütke Daldrup: I knew in March 2017 that I would face major difficulties when I took over the management. But what surprised me after 30 years in the business was how intensively every tiny technical detail is regulated by standards and laws in Germany. Everything is codified in such a way that in the end it is hardly possible to build a fire protection system exactly according to the letters of the law.

WORLD: Was fire protection the most complicated?