It definitely makes his heart beat faster. Big or small, real or fake, 66-year-old Ber Hofman doesn’t care at all. As long as it’s concrete mixers. He has been working with it all his life, and even now that he can retire, he doesn’t want to give up. ,,I have to tell you honestly, it’s a virus. My wife says: you go ahead, you figure it out.”
Amy van den Berg
Latest update:
16:34
You regularly see them driving on the highway, big trucks with those round concrete mixers on them. Nothing special, many people will find. But for Ber that is really a completely different story: he lives for those things. It’s a kind of infatuation, an intense passion.
