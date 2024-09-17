He passed away this morning, Tuesday 17th September Beppe Menegattian important theater director and husband of Carla Fracci. The man had recently turned 95.

Theater director and husband of Carla Fracci dies

He had been hospitalized in the capital since September 12, following the worsening of his clinical condition. For some time, the famous director had moved to Rome to be closer to his son Francis and to the grandchildren John And Ariel, thus leaving his Milan, the city where he had lived for many years together with his late wife.

Beppe Menegatti: the beginning of his career and his love for Carla Fracci

Beppe Menegatti was born in Florence on September 6, 1929. In the 1950s he moved to Rome to attend theSilvio d’Amico Academy of Dramatic Arts.

After his debut as assistant and assistant director of Luchino Viscontiin his long career he has directed theatrical works, ballets and many shows of the world star of dance, Carla FracciThe two fell in love, got married in 1964 and became parents of their only child in 1969. Francis.

wedding celebration

Theirs was a partnership that was both romantic and artistic. Menegatti collaborated throughout his career with the greats Eduardo DeFilippo And Victor De Sica. But it was precisely in the field of dance that the man was able to best express all his creative flair and above all his talent as a director, also following his wife in the direction of various Dance Corps.

This is the director’s thought regarding the work shared with his wife:

“Working with her was not easy, because the mutual trust of a family union leads to an exasperation of the critical sense. However, the first thing that made me fall in love with Carla was her deep dedication to her work, without ever complaining, without ever making others feel the burden. Not to mention her extreme generosity both as a woman and as an artist.”