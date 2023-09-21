Genoa – “The Silk Road opens up extraordinary horizons and we say no? We’re already therethe company that today manages the Trieste logistics platform half of it was bought by the Chinese. We have already done business with them and we pretend nothing happened, I don’t know if for certain ideas of the right, left, America, not America. The Chinese people’s biggest export today is the Chinese, that’s what we need to be careful about, we need to regulate these flows.” So the founder of the 5 Star Movement Beppe Grillo outside the M5S headquarters after a meeting with some five-star parliamentarians.

“How long will the Meloni government last? – added the Genoese comedian – I don’t make predictions, I’m not an institutional politician.or I say that we are missing some very important trains because if the Silk Road passes through Taranto, Genoa, through our ports which are on the Mediterranean and avoids that thing there, it will be a damage because we only take evil spells, without benefits”, concluded Grillo.