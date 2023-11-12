Cheerful, bearer of a “good anger”, scathing, self-deprecating, fit even if he complains of being old and in “total confusion”. Beppe Grillo returns to TV after an absence of almost 10 years and does so with Fabio Fazio, on the Nove, guest of Che tempo che fa. Why? “To know who I am, based on what you think of me, because I don’t understand who you are either. I am the worst, yes, I came to tell you, I have made this country worse. The last interview I did with Vespa, we lost the elections; everyone I sent to fuck is in government. What should I do? I really am the worst.”

Grillo conquers the stage, refuses to use the chair, despite Fazio’s attempts to make him sit down, speaks without interruption, jumps from one topic to another: TV, the media, information, artificial intelligence, the work and the work of the future, the evening at the White House with Renzo Piano, the Festa dell’Unità with Gino Paoli, Donato Bilancia (who was the son of Grillo’s mother’s friend)pensions… so much so that in the end Fazio admits that he was unable to ask him even half of the questions he had prepared.

However, something about his political adventure manages to make him say it. Meanwhile, “but why did you decide to go into politics?” and Grillo: “We all do politics, I was already doing it, I had the hydrogen car, I worked with the greats at the Zurich Polytechnic, I went around, I was curious. Then people said: ‘and now that you’ve said all these what do we do? Well, then let’s take these things and bring them into the institutions: public water, waste, the free and free network…”

With you? “It was Gigino la Cartelletta and I, I’m talking about Di Maio, who chose him. He wasn’t a member of the Movement. I met him one day, I thought ‘he’s a nice man, I like him, a graduate, with a CV from Madonna’. He spoke English, then he spoke and understood little, so he was perfect for politics. Then he got better, I mean. He is a nice, polite person, not like me. There was quite a fight at the beginning, because he came from the academy, from university, was a writer, a lawyer, all things I wasn’t. Now he puts a little more heart into it, you understand.”

After an hour of monologue, Grillo returns to ask the audience the initial question: “So, I want to know: what do you think I should do? Be honest”, and is heard replying in chorus: “The comedian!”.