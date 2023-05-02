Beppe Grillo, his Gestimar closes 2022 with a profit of 421 thousand euros

Beppe Grillo, “AAA” houses for sale. The well-known comedian and guru of the Five Star Movement has in fact sold three apartments in Marinella Golfo Aranci (Sassari) which they had been for years in the portfolio of his Gestimar srl.

The transaction, as can be seen from the 2022 financial statements of the company just filed, yielded a capital gain of 652,000 euros which allowed Gestimar to close with a profit of 421,000 euros compared to the narrow 14,000 euros of the previous year.

The profit was entirely reserved and Grillo did not collect any dividends: in this way the shareholders’ equity rose year on year from 279,000 to 421,000 euros.

The company also owns a property in Porto Cervo, in Sardinia, as well as a series of offices in Genoa and Nervi and timeshare properties in Valtournanche, but the total rents generated revenues of only 29,000 euros compared to 54,000 euros in 2021.

In the middle of last year, Parvin Tadjik, Grillo’s wife, in her capacity as sole director and legal representative of Gestimar he led a shareholders’ meeting which covered the previous losses for 79 thousand euros by using the revaluation reserve for the same amount and without its replenishment and part of the retained earnings reserve for 2 thousand 170 euros.

The meeting also approved the reduction of the share capital “due to excess” from 258 thousand to 30 thousand euros with the return of the contribution to the shareholder.

