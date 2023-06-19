Beppe Grillo does an about-face on the speech he gave at the demonstration in Rome: “Just a joke”

Continue to discuss the provocative and, at times, indecipherable attitude of Beppe Grillothe founder of 5 Star Movement. He was there too manifestation organized in Rome last Saturday against precariousness by the leader of the party, Joseph Conteand his words, delivered in a rallying speech, did not go unnoticed.

“Be your own leader. Make the brigades of citizenship, put on the balaclava and at night, without being seen, you do the chores, arrange the sidewalks. React ”, so Grillo spoke to the square about him. But in less than no time a wave of controversy she stood up, right and left, on all the information channels that blamed him for inciting violence with the term “brigades”.

“Please stop, it was a boutade (joke, ed.). But is it possible that you take everything seriously? Even the newspapers exaggerated a bit. Stop because I have received some dramatic news, really”. Grillo’s reply arrives today, in a video posted on Twitter, which ironizes and somehow scale his sentences “citizenship brigades” with the “balaclava” pronounced during the demonstration.

Subscribe to the newsletter

