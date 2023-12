Beppe Grillo has been hospitalized since last Sunday in Cecina hospital, in the province of Livorno. The comedian and founder of the 5 Star Movement, who owns a villa in Marina di Bibbona, on the south coast of Livorno, apparently went to the emergency room for some checks after feeling unwell. Doctors kept him under observation awaiting the results of a series of tests. Grillo's condition does not cause concern and he could be discharged today.