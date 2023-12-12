Genoa – Beppe Grillo is hospitalized in Cecina hospital. The news was published by Tirreno. According to initial rumours, the guarantor and co-founder of the 5 Star Movement showed up at the emergency room on the morning of Sunday 10 December and was detained for checks.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 13th, it starts again Pausanias time the trial in which Grillo's son, Ciro, and three of his friends are accused of gang sexual violence. The main accuser of the young people will return to the courtroom and videos of the violence could be shown during the two days of hearings.

Update

Beppe Grillo, after the health problem that led him to end up in the emergency room of the Cecina hospital in Tuscany on Sunday, is now better. The doctors judged him to be okay good health conditions and he should be discharged very soon.