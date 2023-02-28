Beppe Grillo founds the Elsewhere church: “Mission? The Elevated will decide”

Beppe Grillo seems further and further away from politics and now his objective has become the religion. The announcement by the guarantor of the M5s of the “foundation” of the Elsewhere Churchhas its constitutive act and statute, just published on the site (laltrove.org), according to which the Church “is formed by the community of his faithful and it’s open to all“, was formed “by the High, in his garden, at noon on the solstice announced by Beppe Grillo on the occasion of the new winter show of the year 2022 of the Common Era” and is “apostolic. His mission In the planet Earth is indicated from the High“.

Beppe Cricket in one of his shows he had introduced the initiative like this: “in this way let’s all go at the conquest of 8 x 1000“. Like any self-respecting religion, the Church has its own order, the Order of Elsewhere which, by the will of the High, is constituted by the Ministry of Elsewhere formed by Othervatar, who preside over the laws, the apostolate and the administration of the Church Elsewhere on planet Earth. Altrovatar who “are appointed and deposed by the Exalted, and in turn appoint the High“. The Altrovatar appoint, in agreement with the Elevate, the employees of the Ministry of Elsewhere “every other element of the Order of Elsewhere is established by the Ministry of Elsewhere, according to the rules and skills attributed by Altrovatar”.

