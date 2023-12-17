Resigned Beppe Grillo broke his silence on X: “Heartfelt thanks to all the medical staff of Cecina”
“A great little rescue full of humanity. To all the doctors, nurses and all the staff of the Cecina hospital, a heartfelt thank you… also to Mario, who came into my room at night. And to Nino, who made all the alarms sound. I love you, Merry Christmas.” He writes it on X Beppe Grillo.
A great little rescue full of humanity.
To all the doctors, nurses and all the staff of the Cecina hospital, a heartfelt thank you… also to Mario, who came into my room at night. And to Nino, who made all the alarms sound. I love you, Merry Christmas
