Resigned Beppe Grillo broke his silence on X: “Heartfelt thanks to all the medical staff of Cecina”

“A great little rescue full of humanity. To all the doctors, nurses and all the staff of the Cecina hospital, a heartfelt thank you… also to Mario, who came into my room at night. And to Nino, who made all the alarms sound. I love you, Merry Christmas.” He writes it on X Beppe Grillo.



To all the doctors, nurses and all the staff of the Cecina hospital, a heartfelt thank you… also to Mario, who came into my room at night. And to Nino, who made all the alarms sound. I love you, Merry Christmas — Beppe Grillo (@beppe_grillo) December 17, 2023

