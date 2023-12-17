Rome – “A great little rescue full of humanity. To all the doctors, nurses and all the staff of the Cecina hospital, a heartfelt thank you… also to Mario, who came into my room at night. And to Nino, that set off all the alarms. I love you, Merry Christmas.” He states it Beppe Grillo on social media.

The founder of the M5S was discharged yesterday from Cecina hospital after a few days of observation following a malaise which had struck him last Sunday, forcing him to visit the emergency room where the doctors had advised him to be hospitalized for a few days in order to undergo treatment based on antibiotics.

Beppe Grillo's post on X

His conditions have never been worrying, but only yesterday the doctors who treated him declared him completely recovered.