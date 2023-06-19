BepiColombo is preparing for its third close encounter with Mercury, which will take place today, June 19 at 21:34 (Italian time). During this encounter, the probe will approach the planet at a distance of about 236 kilometers. This flyby is the third of six that are planned for the mission. This maneuver will allow BepiColombo to counter the strong gravitational pull of the Sun and accumulate the energy needed to enter orbit around Mercury in 2025. The probe, the result of the collaboration between ESA and JAXA, will pass over the night side of Mercury, and the onboard cameras will have the opportunity to capture images of the planet’s surface, which will then be made public the next day.

Afterwards, the mission will enter one of its most critical phases. BepiColombo will progressively increase the use of solar electric propulsion to counter the strong gravitational pull of the Sun. This type of propulsion, known as “thrust arcs”, can last from a few days to several months. The longer periods will be interspersed with breaks to optimize navigation and maneuvers. On May 19, the mission team issued commands to perform one of the most complex chemical propulsion maneuvers to correct errors in BepiColombo’s orbit that had accumulated over the previous months. These fixes are essential to mission success; without them, the probe would have been deflected 24,000 kilometers from its planned trajectory.

During the flyby, BepiColombo will reach a speed of 5.4 km/s with respect to Mercury, thanks to the planet’s gravitational pull. However, the flyby will reduce the spacecraft’s speed relative to the Sun by 0.8 km/s and change its direction by 2.6 degrees. During the cruise phase, several instruments on board were activated. Among them, the BepiColombo Laser Altimeter (BELA) and the Mercury Orbiter Radio-science Experiment (MORE) will record data during the flyby. MORE is a radio science experiment using a Ka-band transponder, developed by Thales Alenia Space. The University of Rome “La Sapienza” has scientific responsibility for MORE, with the support of JPL/NASA.

During the flyby, BepiColombo will be in Mercury’s shadow. The illuminated part of the planet will only enter the probe’s field of view 13 minutes after the flyby, when the probe will be approximately 1,840 kilometers away. The most fascinating images, showing the details of Mercury’s surface, will be captured between 13 and 23 minutes after the flyby. BepiColombo is part of the Horizon 2000+ program as the fifth Cornerstone mission. The Italian Space Agency made a significant contribution to the mission, developing four of the 11 experiments on board, led by Italian researchers.