As consumer electronics continue to be thrown into a manufacturing frenzy that fills landfills with trash, some companies are returning to their roots to refocus the march. The company founded by the Swedes Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen in 1925 has always been an example that technology can be combined with beauty and use design for a new aesthetic communication. Almost a century later, B&O remains true to its origins and hits the table of consumer electronics, given over to the plague of obsolescence.

His new project to reissue old models of original devices with more than 40 years is a true statement that quality is going through time. A selection of record players from the Beogram 4000 series, an iconic model present in the permanent collection of the MOMA in New York, have been restored in detail in his Struer laboratory to reach the current music lover in perfect condition at a price, yes, astronomical: 40,000 euros.

Again, repair as a radical idea when faced with the manufacture of new devices that do not achieve higher quality in the midst of climate change. An icon that maintains innovations such as the characteristic electronic tangential pickup arm, which plays the record at the correct angle, allowing dance without needle jumps. The simple beauty of what is made to last.