Benzina becomes the first woman to wear a veil in a women's World Cup match

July 31, 2023
Benzina becomes the first woman to wear a veil in a women’s World Cup match

Nouhaila Benzina

Nouhaila Benzina, player from Morocco.

Nouhaila Benzina, player from Morocco.

It happened in the match between Morocco and South Korea.

the moroccan Nouhaila Benzina She became the first veiled player to play a women’s World Cup match against South Korea on Sunday.

FIFA had lifted its ban on wearing headscarves nearly a decade ago, a provision initially made for the safety of players.

makes history

The Moroccan defense had not played the first game against Germany, but started in Adelaide this Sunday in the victory against South Korea (1-0), Morocco’s first in a Women’s World Cup.

“A lot of work has been done over several years, and there has been a positive result,” the player had told Al-Jazeera before the competition.

Nouhaila has always played with said garment in his different clubs and, in addition, he wears it in all and each of the Moroccan team’s training sessions.

In the Muslim world, the hijab represents the entire Islamic identity and is a symbol of religious authenticity.

The ban on wearing a headscarf in football is still in force in some countries, such as France.

AFP

