The Valdebebas infirmary continues to report worrying news. Karim Benzema returned to work alone this Wednesday and his presence next week against PSG is in danger. The Real Madrid striker is still affected by the muscle injury in the hamstrings of his left leg that he suffered in the league match against Elche and is a serious doubt for Tuesday’s visit to the Parc des Princes. Hence, he limited himself to running on the grass in the second weekly session scheduled by Carlo Ancelotti and completed the work inside the facilities.

Although when he fell against Elche there was talk of a recovery period of around ten days and the tests that were carried out ruled out a serious injury, the truth is that Benzema continues to suffer discomfort that put his competition on the line in the first leg of round of 16 of the Champions League. A transcendental event in which the appearance of the whites’ ‘9’ seems fundamental.

But although Ancelotti hoped that the attacker would return to the group dynamics throughout the week, the deadlines continue to lengthen and the club does not want to take any risk with a footballer who has scored a third of the goals that the club has recorded. Real Madrid so far this year. At this point, it seems complicated that he could be at La Cerámica on Saturday, where the leader awaits a Villarreal on the rise, and he would arrive just at the stake against Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

Good prospects for Mendy



In the event that Benzema could not be available for the confrontation against PSG, Real Madrid would see his potential greatly diminished and the casting would be opened to fill the vacancy of the Lyon native. Since being in the dry dock, Ancelotti has opted for the figure of the false nine, a function that Marco Asensio first played against Athletic in the Cup and then Isco against Granada in the League, without any of them convincing. Mariano, who returned to training this Wednesday, and Jovic, of whom Ancelotti said a few days ago that he was still not in an optimal state, after overcoming the coronavirus, would be other options for a scenario that causes deep concern at Real Madrid.

If Benzema put the cross in this Wednesday’s session, the face was thrown by Ferland Mendy, who completed part of the training with the group, as did Mariano and Lucas Vázquez, who is coming out of gastroenteritis that caused him to drop out on Sunday against Granada. The condition of the left-back is another of Ancelotti’s concerns, but everything indicates that he will arrive at PSG without problems. The injury he suffered in the left adductor is progressing positively and he is not ruled out for the match against Villarreal, which will serve as a dress rehearsal for the clash with the current runner-up in the French league.