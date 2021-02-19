Madrid (AFP)

The participation of Frenchman Karim Benzema with Real Madrid against Atalanta in the first leg of the European Champions League final next Wednesday will be in doubt, after his countryman and coach Zinedine Zidane announced that his striker had been injured.

Benzema missed the training session of the capital team today, Friday, as Zidane confirmed that his scorer will not travel with the team to face Valladolid in the local league competitions tomorrow, Saturday.

Zidane said during the press conference on the sidelines of the meeting, “He will not be with us tomorrow, he has a problem that has arisen, so he will not be with us, noting that the club has not yet clarified the details of the injury.

While the second “La Liga” arrangement may pass Valladolid without his French striker, his absence from the trip to Bergamo could constitute a heavy blow to Real Madrid.

The Frenchman scored 17 goals in all competitions with his club this season, and he is in a good “form”, after he scored in the last two matches.

Zidane added, “We know what Karim offers us, and how important it is to us, but we have to deal with the situation, and we hope that he will return to us as soon as possible, like all the other players.”

The royal club has suffered several injuries in its ranks, in recent weeks, including Belgian Eden Hazard, captain Sergio Ramos, Daniel Carvajal, Brazilians Marcelo, Eder Militao and Rodrigo, Alvaro Odriozola, Uruguayan Federico Valverde.

In response to a question about his opinion of his compatriot Kylian Mbappe, the star of Paris Saint-Germain and the Norwegian Arling Haaland, the German sniper of Borussia Dortmund, after their impressive performance in the Champions League mid-week, Zidane said, “They are two great and small players, players of the present and the future. Everyone has someone who prefers him. ”

Mbappe, whose contract with the French capital team expires in June 2022, has been linked specifically to a move to Real Madrid.