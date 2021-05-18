The ‘félicité’ (happiness in French) seizes my revived spirit. Since it was learned early on Tuesday that Benzema was finally going to graduate with France, a feeling of pride and emotion took hold of all Madridistas. In the last three years, Karim has earned a non-negotiable affection with a hobby that for years has been suspicious of him (Me too, I’m not hiding), but since Cristiano’s painful departure in 2018 he took a step forward to become one of the team’s great references and a acting captain in numerous situations. That the best Benzema that our eyes have ever seen (he was never at the exalted level that this course has exhibited) was still off the French lists was an aberration. Deschamps turned the sex tape scandal into a parallel trial that he took part in for six years. Until next October the courts will not issue a sentence in the ‘Valbuena case’ and it is not normal that Deschamps has judged him as ‘guilty’ since 2015, since the continuous absences with Les Bleus implied that it was a punishment that he had to pay for what happened.

Benzema has endured the pull and misunderstanding that came to live in his own country, where many pointed the accusing finger at him without being sure of the final verdict. The important thing is that Karim has responded on the field, with that ball that he dominates with style, intelligence and admirable taste. Benzema is an artist who is capable of drawing a canvas of Da Vinci in the Calderón or a Van Gogh in Cornellà with a sublime stomp on Casemiro. Real Madrid is euphoric because they know that their Karim is going to play in the next European Championship with one of the most powerful teams in the world. That forward with Mbappé and Griezmann promises. Surely in his talks during the concentration with the Gauls he will finish convincing Mbappé to keep his pulse with PSG, without renewing his contract, and thus be able to land soon at the impressive Bernabéu. The ‘double K’ promises strong emotions: Kilyan and Karim. Almost nothing. Pure talent. Benzema will ensure that many Madridistas, apart from our sacred Spain, have another shirt in that very open Euro that begins on June 11. Karim, you deserve it, Carpe Diem.

But in life there is always a ‘but’. Karim will turn 34 on December 19, which has not prevented him from leaving this season with Zidane’s Madrid (29 goals, 8 assists). Not being called up with France allowed him in those two-week long FIFA breaks to recharge his batteries, rest and return to the top in the competitions that the whites had to face. Now that can change … for the worse. Karim will logically defend his country with enthusiasm and that will entail risks of injuries and, of course, accumulated fatigue due to a load of minutes that he did not have now.. It is true that we will enjoy his goals and his successes with France, but if his performance at the new Bernabéu drops next season, many of us will wonder if this celebrated Deschamps amnesty was worth it. We will only know when the next course starts and we see how Karim’s numbers evolve. Hopefully it stays at the same level. Madrid still need the best Benzema. It has no relief and Haaland seems to be going on for a long time …