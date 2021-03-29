To be top scorer in the Spanish League. That’s the last great challenge what remains for meet Karim Benzema. The French striker was the top scorer in Ligue1 in the 2007-08 campaign, when he was a member of Olympique Lyonnais (he scored 20 goals in 36 games, 0.55 goals per half game). Nevertheless, since he landed in Madrid he has not managed to proclaim himself the top scorer of the championship. The first factor that prevented him from achieving this was the presence of Christian. The Portuguese, his teammate between 2009 and 2018, was top scorer in three seasons: 2010-11, 2013-14 and 2014-15, with good help from the French attacker who assisted him in a good number of goals.

To date, Karim has 17 points. Ahead you have Leo Messi (23 goals) and Luis Suárez (19). They fit 10 games to overcome the figures of his two rivals. Looking at his scoring records in the last ten days of the last two seasons, the Frenchman I could put with 24 and 25 goals: In the 18-19 season, Benzema scored eight goals in the final stretch of the season, while a year later he scored seven. It is the campaign that has come closest to being proclaimed top scorer: he reached 21 goals for Messi’s 25, finally the top scorer in the championship.

But there are reasons for optimism, with the two goals he scored against Celta andn the last league match, Karim has matched his best streak of matches in a row scoring. He has been opportune in the good moment that the team is going through: he has scored in the last six meetings who has played (both in the League and in the Champions League). During this series he has achieved eight of the 23 goals (34.78% of the goals he has this season): scored against Getafe, Valencia, Atlético de Madrid, Elche and Celta (two goals in the last two games). Precisely, his goals against the olívico team served him to equal Santillana as the fourth top scorer for the white team in the league championship. The remainder was the Whites’ first goal against Atalanta at the Alfredo Di Stéfano. that make you the great offensive reference of Real Madrid.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of March 28, 2021

The next Saturday, Karim has a new challenge ahead: mark Eibar. It may seem like a no-brainer, but if you do, the Frenchman will equal his mark of six league games in a row with a goal. Until now he had chained several occasions with five games, but only once with six games scoring. It happened in the campaign 2015-16, when he scored eight goals against Valencia, Deportivo (two), Sporting (two), Betis, Espanyol and Granada, something he did between January and February 2016, in Benítez’s last game and Zidane’s first on the white bench.