The prosecutor against the French coach: “Why did you let him go back so soon?”
“Benzema could have been available from the round of 16. Why did you bring him back so soon?”. Karim Djaziri, Real Madrid’s French striker’s agent, asks for it, once again fueling the controversy over the resignation of France coach Didier Deschamps from his client. Djaziri posted on his social profile the image of the resonance which reveals the state of the muscle injury. “I posted it like this, but first I consulted three orthopedists: they all assured me that Karim could be available from the round of 16”.
Tense reports
—
A few minutes later came the comment of the person concerned, Benzema, who always on social media commented on the images of his exams with the phrase: “Because once you look at it, you know it!”. Relations between the Real Madrid striker and Deschamps have never been idyllic (and apparently also with some senators in the locker room), so much so that after the World Cup final, Benzema announced his farewell to the Les Bleus shirt.
December 27th – 5.20pm
