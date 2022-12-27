“Benzema could have been available from the round of 16. Why did you bring him back so soon?”. Karim Djaziri, Real Madrid’s French striker’s agent, asks for it, once again fueling the controversy over the resignation of France coach Didier Deschamps from his client. Djaziri posted on his social profile the image of the resonance which reveals the state of the muscle injury. “I posted it like this, but first I consulted three orthopedists: they all assured me that Karim could be available from the round of 16”.