Karim Benzema says goodbye to Real Madrid after 14 years. He leaves the second top scorer in the history of the white club heading to the Saudi Arabian league in exchange for a multimillion-dollar contract of 200 million euros for two seasons.
Next we will review the 10 best moments of Real Madrid during his time at Real Madrid.
It was the 2009/10 season and Real Madrid faced Deportivo de La Coruña at the Riazor, a stadium where the merengue team had not won for 19 years. Then two protagonists appeared who left a play for posterity. Guti took a great heel out of his hat so that Benzema managed to put the score to zero to two.
The Champions League semifinals against Atlético de Madrid and the colchoneros were well on their way to coming back from the tie against Real Madrid after Saúl and Griezmann put the score at two-nil. But then Karim appeared and left a magical play by dribbling past Godín, Savic and Giménez in the corner and providing an assist to Isco that would put an end to the mattress dream.
PSG seemed the favorites to go through to the next round against Real Madrid in the Champions League, but then Karim Benzema reappeared so that with a hat trick he achieved the Madrid comeback.
Real Madrid was risking a place in the Champions League final and in the 80th minute they awarded a penalty in favor of the whites, the penalty would be taken by Benzema in a panenka style, surprising everyone.
Semifinals of the Copa del Rey and Real Madrid had to visit FC Barcelona with the tie against them. Karim Benzema managed to score a hat trick and thus advance to the final of the competition.
After being decisive in Real Madrid’s season and scoring 44 goals, the French striker won a Ballon d’Or, thus adding this individual title to his record
During his 14 seasons at Real Madrid, the French striker has managed to win five Champions Leagues, just one behind Paco Gento’s all-time record.
The French striker managed to score his first goal with Real Madrid on September 20, 2009 against Xerez
On May 6, the French striker would win his last title with the white club and thus put the finishing touch to these 14 years in the Spanish capital. Benzema leaves Madrid as the player with the most titles won.
Benzema would manage to score a goal in the 2018 Champions League final and thus win this prestigious tournament for the third time in a row.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Benzemas #moments #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply