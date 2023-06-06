As expected, Karim Benzema has signed for Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia. The French player and his new club have made the commitment official through their respective social networks. Benzema has signed for three seasons for the Jeddah club, at a rate of about 100 million euros net per course. The substantial offer has prevailed over the automatic renewal agreed with the white club for having won the last Ballon d’Or.

After saying goodbye to Real Madrid in a private ceremony held at the Santiago Bernabéu, Benzema will go on to play in the same championship as his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al Nassr.

