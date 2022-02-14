Benzema is at that indeterminate point between medical leave and competitive discharge. On the one hand, doctors still have 24 hours to exhaust the average clinical recovery time for a muscle injury, 21 days. For the other, Karim has a good feeling and I have news that he has already told the club and his coach, Ancelotti, that he wants to play. This dilemma is not new, and is usually resolved in favor of the footballer. In other words: except for a relapse on the grass of the Parc des Princes, the same day of the match, in the warm-up prior to the clash, I think Benzema will play in Paris. Another thing is that he does it during the 90 minutes.

Competitive discharge is not given by doctors, as those who get to know a professional locker room know. It is a consensual decision between the player and the coach, who must measure whether fielding a footballer recently recovered from a muscle injury is something that helps or harms the team. We have seen this situation many times. For example at Atlético, with Simeone and Diego Costa. The Brazilian, by the way, had the same damage as Benzema, located in the semi-membranous hamstring muscle of his left leg. It’s a wrist injury. Because it mainly affects the start of the race. And we already know that the area demands explosiveness.

But Benzema has worked hard for the last 20 days, since he was injured in Elche on January 23. He has done it together with his confidence regainer, Juan Muro, a physiotherapist for the Galacticos (he worked at Madrid with Figo, Zidane, Ronaldo and Beckham) and for the Spanish National Team, first with Lopetegui and now with Luis Enrique . Muro, a renowned specialist, has precisely manipulated Benzema’s left hamstring twice a day for the last three weeks. In the mornings in Valdebebas and at night in the player’s own house. You have done a fine job.

Therefore, Benzema will not travel to Paris for tourism. He wants to play even assuming the risks of his injury. Karim has also taken advantage of these days to think about the origin of his problem. In the last ten years, apart from the obligations with France, he had hardly suffered muscular mishaps. But his return to the national team led him to play the European Championship and the League of Nations last summer. A load of matches that has taken its toll. Nor is it something new. He happens to everyone. This was the reason why Kroos gave up going with Germany. But less than a year before the World Cup, no one expects Benzema to give up going with the ‘Bleus’. That decision will come to fruition after Qatar 2022. By then, Karim will already have 35 successful springs and will enter the last year of his contract with Real Madrid…