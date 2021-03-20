Real Madrid remains determined to fight the League while they can. A double by Benzema in an excellent first half hour for the Whites and another goal by Asensio in the discount certified the victory of Zinedine Zidane’s team in Balaídos, where he chained his tenth consecutive displacement without knowing the defeat in the championship, the best streak like Visitor to the Chamartín complex in five years.

Clinging to the extraordinary moment of confidence that the French striker is going through, author of eight goals in his last six games, his best series of crashes seeing the door without brake since 2016, the exercise of sufficiency in creation and the success of the decisive pass of Kroos, to the push of Asensio, reconciled with the network in the last two appointments, and to the effervescence of Vinicius, a continuous martyrdom for the celestial rearguard, the reigning champion redoubled his challenge to Atlético and Barcelona to culminate a triumphant week in which He met with Liverpool in the quarterfinals of the Champions League after leaving Atalanta in the ditch and who closed in style with three points against a Celta who went from less to more and compromised his adversary until the end.

After closing distances shortly before the break with a Santi Mina target, Eduardo Coudet’s team fought bravely in the second half and flirted with the draw, but Real Madrid knew how to resist and ended up sentencing with the time already served to stay in the league. ointment.

Celtic Iván Villar, Hugo Mallo, Araújo, Murillo, Aarón Martín, Tapia (Fran Beltrán, min. 83), Denis Suárez, Brais Méndez (Ferreyra, min. 83), Nolito (Solari, min. 71; Fontán, min. 91) , Aspas and Santi Mina. 3

Real Madrid Courtois, Lucas Vázquez, Varane, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos (Asensio, min. 71), Modric, Valverde, Vinicius and Benzema. Goals: 0-1: min. 19, Benzema. 0-2: min. 29, Benzema. 1-2: min. 39, Santi Mina. 1-3: min. 94, Asensio. Referee: Melero López (Andalusian Committee). He admonished Vinicius, Tapia, Kroos, Nacho, Denis Suárez, Modric and Solari. Incidents: Match of the twenty-eighth round of the League, played in Balaídos behind closed doors.

With Sergio Ramos out, Zidane recovered the defense of four and laid down Valverde as a right winger in an attacking trident that Benzema and Vinicius completed, although with the Uruguayan very eager also to help the traditional triumvirate in the defensive phase, which he formed again the white medullary. In front, Coudet planted his eleven of gala, with the exception of the presence under sticks of Iván Villar, instead of the injured Rubén Blanco.

The vitality of Vinicius and Valverde enabled an energetic staging of Real Madrid, which began by pressing very high and braiding with ease. Zidane had studied Celta well, a team that does not haggle an orderly start and has good violinists to fine tune the melody. The blue square grows with the ball, but the whites stole his command and scratched him soon. Kroos, who has taken the measure of the Vigo squad like no other, leaked in the middle of a forest of legs and the measured service of the Teuton was picked up by Benzema, who sent the ball into the pocket with his right hand.

The remarkable approach of the current league champion caused Celta to sink for many minutes in their field during the initial half hour, which in turn caused Zidane’s block to find more poisonous occasions. He had a fantastic Vinicius, omnipresent, after a filigree by Benzema on the baseline, but the Frenchman’s center caught him off guard and he couldn’t pin down the shot with his chest. With no time to complain, Zidane’s team doubled the rent with the same architects of the first goal. Kroos stole from Tapia in the front of the area and Benzema riveted by adjusting with his left foot to the right corner of Iván Villar.

Celta, who had threatened to draw before Benzema’s second in a forced header from behind by Santi Mina at the start of a free kick by Denis Suárez that hit the crossbar, nevertheless knew how to recover with the gallantry of the two blows. He warned again with a heel from Santi Mina to a pass from Iago Aspas that was too crossed and finally managed to retaliate in a set-piece action that caught Real Madrid soft behind. Denis Suárez sent a temperate center in an indirect free kick and hunted the striker with no defender in the heart of the area, sending him to the net with a formidable neck twist. Zidane’s block went from enjoyment to suffering in a blink of an eye and thanked the arrival of rest after the local arreón.

Aspas touches the tie



The last section of the first part gave Celta reasons to believe that the comeback was possible and raised their revolutions around the dressing room. Real Madrid gave up the government, trusting the speed to Vinicius’ counterattack in a stretch of very long blocks that did not seem to suit the whites. Courtois justified his afternoon by taking a hard hit from Aspas from the front shortly after Vinicius and Valverde spoiled a great play by Kroos with their allergy to the shot that could close the lawsuit. The carioca was about to give Benzema the death pass later, but a Celta defender interposed when the ‘9’ smelled the ‘hat-trick’.

Zidane withdrew Kroos to enlist Asensio, despite the fact that the German had offered great minutes and his reading of the times advised keeping him to calm a red-hot duel. Benzema was able to cool it down after an error by Araújo, if there was not a great response from Iván Villar. And stir it up even more Aspas by launching a more than debatable foul by Modric on the front that kissed the stick after tripping on Casemiro’s forehead. A few centimeters denied the award to Celta, who ended up giving up when he had no choice.