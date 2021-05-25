Berlin (dpa)

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has played down the speculation about the departure of his compatriot Zinedine Zidane, the team’s coach, from the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

It has become widely expected that Zidane will leave Real Madrid after he led the team in a second term, at a time when speculation is that the possible destination for the French coach will be his former Italian team, Juventus.

The French coach had returned to coach Real Madrid again in 2019, to lead him to the league title last season, after he won the Champions League title in three consecutive seasons and the league title once in his first term.

Despite this, Real Madrid has been forced to give up the La Liga title this season, with Atletico Madrid winning the current season’s edition of the competition.

With the increase in speculation about Zidane’s future, Benzema said in an interview with the French newspaper L’Equipe, which is published today: I do not see that he will leave, it will not happen and you will see.

Real Madrid ended the 2020-2021 season with a series of unbeaten matches that reached 18 matches (13 wins and five draws) in the Spanish League, which is the longest series of matches without a defeat for any team in the competition, and it is the best team average without defeats a month ago March 2014 under Italian Carlo Ancelotti (15 wins and 3 draws).

Benzema contributed 32 goals in the Spanish League this season (23 goals and nine assists), his best result in one season in the league after the period between 2015 and 2016 (31 24 goals and seven assists). Five of the six assists, mediated by Brazilian Rodrigo Jos, came as goals for the French star Benzema.