And the official Saudi channel confirmed that “Al-Ittihad Club reached an official agreement with Frenchman Karim Benzema to join its ranks in a contract that extends for two seasons.”

The channel stated that Al-Ittihad club president Anmar Al-Haili and his deputy, Ahmed Kaaki, are in the Spanish capital to sign Benzema, 35, in a record transfer deal from Real Madrid.

Al-Ittihad, which is based in the city of Jeddah on the Red Sea, won the Saudi League title for the current season, for the first time since 2009, after a strong race with Al-Nasr, whose offensive line is led by Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

For his part, the transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, said that Benzema will travel to Saudi Arabia, provided that he will be officially presented as a player for the federation as soon as next Wednesday.

The federation hopes to include the best player in the world for the year 2022, to participate in its ranks in the upcoming Club World Cup, scheduled for next December in Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid announced earlier Sunday that Benzema will leave the club at the end of the current season after 14 seasons in its ranks.

Real Madrid wrote in a statement issued a few hours before the last league match against its guest, Athletic Bilbao: “Real Madrid and its captain, Karim Benzema, agreed to end a wonderful and unforgettable period as a player for our club.”

Several days ago, Spanish media linked Benzema to moving to Saudi Arabia, where he received a huge offer to end his professional career.

Spanish newspapers reported that Benzema had received an offer from Saudi Arabia for 200 million euros over two years.

This season, under the leadership of Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo, and a striking attack composed of Moroccan Abd al-Razzaq Hamdallah and Brazilian Romarinho, Al-Ittihad achieved distinguished results, winning the league title in addition to the Super Cup.

Early last month, a source confirmed to “Agence France Presse” that Messi will play in the Saudi League next year.