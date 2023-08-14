The teams of the French centre-forward and the former Lazio talent will take the field on Monday 14 August: Al Ittihad and Al Hilal are favored by the forecasts in their respective matches
Benzema and Milinkovic are among the great attractions of Al Ittihad and Al Hilal’s debuts in the Saudi Pro League, the championship that is challenging Europe with millionaire signings this summer. And waiting to see if other champions (including Osimhen) will land in this new frontier, all the teams from the Pif fund are gradually taking the field for the first day. Al Ittihad, who must defend the title conquered in the sprint over Cristiano Ronaldo, will face Al Raed away on Monday 14 August, but despite this, according to the bookmakers, they are clearly favored not only due to the presence of the French centre-forward but also of Fabinho, Jota and Kanté, all champions purchased in the summer. They range from 1.25 of Gazzabet to 1.26 of Better and 1.28 of Bet365: the gap with the rivals appears clear, at least according to the odds that see Benzema and his teammates as the favorites.
THE QUOTAS FOR THE DEBUT OF BENZEMA
Expectations for the former Real center forward, who arrived on a free transfer and gratified by a salary of 200 million euros per season, but also for Milinkovic, Malcon, Ruben Neves and Koulibaly who with Al Hilal (the most successful team in Arabia) have just lost the local Champions against Al Nassr (brace from Ronaldo). Their away debut against Abha Club seems more complicated than that of Al Ittihad, but not too much: they go for the 2 mark from Gazzabet’s 1.50 to Better’s 1.51 and Bet365’s 1.57.
