Benzema and Milinkovic are among the great attractions of Al Ittihad and Al Hilal’s debuts in the Saudi Pro League, the championship that is challenging Europe with millionaire signings this summer. And waiting to see if other champions (including Osimhen) will land in this new frontier, all the teams from the Pif fund are gradually taking the field for the first day. Al Ittihad, who must defend the title conquered in the sprint over Cristiano Ronaldo, will face Al Raed away on Monday 14 August, but despite this, according to the bookmakers, they are clearly favored not only due to the presence of the French centre-forward but also of Fabinho, Jota and Kanté, all champions purchased in the summer. They range from 1.25 of Gazzabet to 1.26 of Better and 1.28 of Bet365: the gap with the rivals appears clear, at least according to the odds that see Benzema and his teammates as the favorites.