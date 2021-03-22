There are players who, with lesser or greater success, assume their trajectory in constant demand. But let’s not fool ourselves. It is not Benzema who vindicates himself with each ‘good’ deed, like the one on Saturday. It is the public who unfairly does not understand what kind of player is in front of them. Why do we look for copies when we have an original in front of us? On this path of constant resignification, Benzema has long been indisputable and one of those pieces that, when he is gone, will be missed the most on the white board.

At 33 years old, those of us who follow the Real Madrid sports news beyond (but also) the results, we know that we are facing the best version of a player who is sometimes brilliant, but is always decisive. It is not possible to understand the Real Madrid of recent years without approaching a player who has miraculously grown in mistrust. Like a flower in the snow, he has made his way and in his continuous work and his chameleon adaptability, he has managed to be a decisive player.

Karim Benzema is one of those team-minded players. One of the few strikers who, in his position, works on generosity: What is better: to be the best or to be the best tool for what the team needs? Benzema chooses the latter and, despite the discredit that he has had to face when they have been badly given, that makes him the best. With eight goals in six games, it seems that he is finally an evidence for everyone. On Saturday the game was thrown behind us and with it the team and the aspirations of Real Madrid to get LaLiga.

It is very possible that this good moment that the player lives is not a ‘flower of a day’. Basically because of how he has built his way to the professional he is today, with a career armed with integrity and work in the shadows. Can a player be a good striker and not just work to score goals? Yes, and that’s Benzema. A forward difficult to classify to whom the numbers, however, prove the reason.

Benzema has been misunderstood for years. Many did not understand why being a center forward he did not score as many goals as others in the same position. Is the goal the final variable? No. Karim is much more than a killer, more than a conventional ‘9’. To use. He is a total striker, a total footballer and that will write his own path. A 9.5, as defined by Zidane.

The only scheme that Benzema has followed is that of a patient, constant, generous player. What has built without fuss, spotlights, poses and war cries, a particular legend which is nothing more than an ode to a job well done and constant: to excellence. That has been his mindset. Your mindset. There are many kinds. But this is yours. If Benzema had turned out to be the player everyone expected, it would not be him. It would be another. But the fate of Real Madrid is the work of the French, in the shadows, in the criticism, in the misunderstanding.

Excellence to grow without limits

What factor makes an athlete stand out from the rest? Why is Karim Benzema at 33 years old showing his best version?

Excellence is the attitude of exceeding yourself by focusing on the process, doing things better every time and giving the best of yourself to achieve the goal and make it happen. Not to be confused with the demand, a more common mindset, which tells us about the obligation we feel to do things better. That obligation usually comes from a third party and we make it ours. So that we understand each other: the demand suffocates, the excellence motivates. And to Benzema, the second is better than the first. Excellence to grow by setting goals that do not look at others, but point to himself.

You want to know how is the mindset of an athlete who wants to train and compete from excellence, to grow without limits, despite adversity, as has Benzema done?

1.- Work on organized, well-defined and challenging tasks.

2.- They are open to looking for alternatives, they accept other points of view

3.- Criticism is not a problem: admit criticism because they do not feel threatened.

4.- Create opportunities to repeat and correct mistakes. If something goes wrong, it means that there is a part of your performance that can be improved.

5.- Live the error as a learning opportunity, not as a failure.

6.- It focuses on commitment to objectives and what is a priority, not only with the result.

7.- Work with dedication and effort, from enjoyment (without forgetting to enjoy).

