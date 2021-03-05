Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Real Madrid striker and striker Karim Benzema said that his relationship is excellent with his fellow countryman and coach Zinedine Zidane, and he is seen as an older brother. From his stadium experiences.

And about his relationship with the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who played for many years next to him in the “royal” club, Benzema said: I was happy to play alongside him, and we were partners in the Real’s successes, but I admit that his departure allowed me to play a different role on the stadium and the “Don” was scoring At least 50 goals every year, and I have been required to adapt to the way he plays, he is one of the best players in the world.

Benzema revealed the sports stars who liked him the most, and said: In football, I love the Brazilian Ronaldo “phenomenon”, and he is my role model and my idol, he was a wonderful striker and a goal machine that does not stop scoring, throughout his football career .. And far from the ball I admire With the American boxer Mike Tyson, because he was like me, he built himself, came from the bottom to the top, and no one gave us anything, but we relied on ourselves, and Benzema did not hide his hatred of racism, describing it as a “disgusting thing”, and he recognized the importance of money in a person’s life, but he alone does not It is enough for you to be a happy person in your life.

Although Benzema asserts that he was never above criticism, he admits that he has been a target of attack a lot in recent years, although this did not affect his focus at all, and did not expose him to a fall or collapse.

It is noteworthy that there are great doubts about the possibility of Benzema joining the “Derby of the Spanish capital Madrid against Atlético” next Sunday in the “La Liga”, because he has not been fully prepared after the injury he has been treating about 3 weeks ago, and it kept him away from his team’s participation in the last matches of the league. The Spaniard.