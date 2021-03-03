Imagine that Zidane He has rested much better tonight knowing that his pretty boy will be able to be of the game in the Wanda if nothing weird happens until the end of the week. From the abrupt exit and little measure of Christian of the club, the Frenchman has become the only footballer on the squad with reliability in the face of the opposing goal. In back of Karim, the desert. Or what is more worrying: behind Benzema there are only Casemiro Y Bouquets. Neither the attacking midfielders nor the other attacking players on the team have been able to show enough personality and quality for the coach to trust them on big occasions.

After several weeks of absence, it may seem hasty that the French start against a team as physical as that of the Cholo, but it is that there is no other remedy. It is the last train in the league and the race will be at the front door or infirmary. When the end of the season arrives it will be time for reflection and criticism. Someone in the club should take responsibility for the amount of money wasted on medium hair forwards without the category to sustain the game. 9 of Madrid in the back. Another season without hiring a killer of the great would be unforgivable and Florentine it will take imagination and money out of his hat to rectify his serious planning error.

But until that moment Benzema has to fight alone, aware that without his goals it will be impossible to win something when spring arrives. The Frenchman, in his best moment of personal and professional maturity, is trained to take on the challenge and become the lifeguard of a changing room that celebrates his return at the moment when the stars feel in their comfort zone …