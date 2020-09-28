When there is no preseason, it is invented. That’s what the Real Madrid in these first matches of League, dominated by system variations and uncertainty in the game, which goes from good to bad and vice versa. The big difference is that there are points at stake and it is convenient to add them early, because the championship tends to punish those who arrive late. Madrid came out with all the old man’s booty HeliopolisAfter another uneven performance, this time resolved with three goals, not without controversy, which is the other substantial aspect that distinguishes the first games of the preseason course.

The victory was forged at times: an excellent start culminated by the goal and a great opportunity wasted by Sergio Ramos, sinking for almost half an hour, harnessed by the Betis to annihilate Madrid, and a solid second half, without fanfare, very professional. All this with a strange 4-4-2, rare for Zidane and with some dancing within the system.

It could seem that Odegaard was one of four midfielders, but played closer to Benzema than anyone. Jovic He finally started and left nothing but his career, perfectly detected by Benzema, in the play that meant the expulsion of Emerson. He did something else well: get in the way of the defender, who was forced to knock him down before going toe-to-toe with the goalkeeper.

It was a normal action for any striker, and more so for one that has cost 60 million euros, but in Madrid everything is subject to instant debate. After the game, the play (Jovic’s only one in the entire match) was so enthusiastically valued that it was used in post-match debates as the test of the nine for Benzema: it was said in many forums that the Frenchman needs a forward of reference and that Jovic is the right one. Both statements are probably uncertain.

The match punished Odegaard, who tiptoed past and was replaced by Zidane, and the defensive system. Madrid, who won the last championship with a defensive effort superior to that of previous years, was extremely vulnerable to Betis’ brilliant attack after the goal of Valverde. Channels, that young man who came to Real Madrid from Racing, has become an adult by body and mind. Slaughtered by injuries that questioned his future in football, he has emerged as one of the best Spanish midfielders. He gave a sovereign lesson in the first part.

Channels will benefit from the model Pellegrini, a coach who dismisses the role of wingers and reinforces the ideas of midfielders in inner positions. Pellegrini should be a bicoca for Canales, and vice versa. Something similar happens with Fekir, which is not yet fine. The main problem of the Chilean coach will be to solve the deficiencies of the defense, or more particularly of their defenses. Betis has not found a reliable defensive line for years. The reality is that it lacks reliable defenses.

He retired Kroos in the first half and Casemiro he was far from the defensive exuberance that characterizes him. Madrid got into a big mess. He solved it in the second part. She gritted her teeth, prevented. Courtois He was once again the man of the match and took advantage of his regained strength to win the duel. All that would have been much more difficult without Benzema, who was once again the best of the team and of the match. The French is seeded.