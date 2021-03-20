If he is not the total forward, he looks like him. At the very least, it is “the host”, in the words of the eloquent Zidane. The point is that Karim Benzema accelerated in Vigo his trend in recent weeks in which he practically transforms everything that surrounds him into a goal. In 2021 he carries Real Madrid on his shoulders and by streak (six games in a row scoring goal) and benefits (marks every 97 minutes) he can look into the eyes of the two great scorers of the moment: the everlasting Lewandowski and Haaland, his possible future competition in Chamartín. Between the three of them they scored seven goals this Saturday …



A scoring streak that in Benzema’s case is not statistically fattening. There are eight goals in six games and in all those meetings Karim opened the scoring, just what is most difficult for this current Madrid. At 33 years old, in addition to being a wine for gourmets, he also uses the corkscrew. Only Lewandowski in the top five leagues has been able to score in his last six games. In your case, it’s been seven in a row. The last one, this same Saturday, when he defeated Stuttgart with a hat-trick (Haaland scored two against Cologne). Like Benzema, the definitive explosion of the Pole has served him well into his thirties. The effectiveness of KB9, as he likes to sign the Madrid forward on his social networks, is a goal every 97 minutes and in that he surpasses a crack like Mbappé (116 ‘) and also Luis Suárez (127’), the goal man of the Atlético leader.

Lewandowski and Haaland, the two biggest predators in Europe this season.

This concatenation of matches watching goal is not new for Benzema, but he had been waiting. The other time was in 2016, still under the enormous influence of Cristiano, in the transition between Rafa Benítez’s last game (that’s where he started) and the premiere of the first was Zidane, with whom he celebrated his promotion by giving him goals in all five following matches.

Goals in 2021 and average Goal scorer Matches Goals Average per minute Lewandowski fifteen twenty 63 Haaland fifteen fifteen 87 Benzema eleven 10 97 Mbappe 13 10 116 Luis Suarez fifteen 10 127

Karim and no one else

As if they lived in different time lines and not having shared a booth until the day before yesterday, Benzema swells and Mayoral is reborn in Rome while Jovic penalizes for the Bundesliga with eight games without scratching or a goal to throw in his mouth. For this reason and with Mariano ostracized and the Castillian Hugo Duro making just the occasional cameo, Madrid have to go through the League and Champions League with a single cannon, Benzema’s. Vinicius is looking for him and finding him but he continues with his own personal demons when he has to define, as happened to him after his Maradonian move against Atalanta. His best no-goal in Madrid. After the 23 goals of the French striker, Vini appears very far with just four, the same as AsensioAlthough two of those were made by the Balearic this week to end up two games that Madrid had won. ZIdane can’t even afford a cold from Benzema.