Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé have become footballing twins since the madridista sealed his return to the national team. With Les Blues They have developed a great complicity. In training they usually joke and publicly they tend to surrender to each other. The future, as every merengue fan expects, could also unite them at club level. But first they will be rivals, in the knockout round of the Champions League that will pit the Whites against PSG. The Lioness has conceded an interview to Telefoot on the occasion of it. The first part was released last week, but this Sunday the second and Karim has once again stated that, on the pitch, the bondynois and he speak the same language.

“Kylian and I see football in a similar way, fast, one touch, two touches. There are times when he can cross, he does. Times when you have to shoot, he shoots. That’s why is one of the best, he reasons. Some statements that complement the slides seven days ago, focused more on the personal sphere: “More than special because we like each other very well. For many things, it is clear. I want to win and so does he. But yes, it will be special. And Of course it’s going to be a great game.”

Benzema is evolving and his decline, contrary to expectations due to his age, has not come. On the contrary, it goes further. If before he was a squire for the candidate to win the Ballon d’Or (Cristiano Ronaldo), now he is the candidate. Real Madrid legend, they have asked him about it and, between laughs, he did not want to get wet: “I try to write my story, both in the France team and in Real Madrid”. There are already 303 goals and 157 assists with the white team since in 2009 that shy boy who was compared to Ronaldo Nazario landed at the Santiago Bernabéu. It has rained a lot. “Of course I have changed (since the Lyon stage). Now I have children, a family. Today, I am a man,” he says.

“The World Cup… that’s it”

The ‘Valbuena case’ left him out of the national team for a long time, preventing him from adding to his record as some of his compatriots have done. Now, back, and sharing leadership with Mbappé and Griezmann, he has the opportunity to get the thorn out of Qatar, in the upcoming World Cup. “We have the Champions League, which is a bit like a World Cup for the clubs, but the World Cup… that’s everything”, recognize. At club level, they have it all, but Jules Rimmet is another story: “All the games are difficult, what matters is what happens on the field, not on paper. But I have absolute confidence in this group.” He will fight for her.