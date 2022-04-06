81′



Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz.



79′



Stopped shot. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box.



75′



Foul by Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea).



75′



Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



74′



Change in Real Madrid, Eduardo Camavinga enters the field replacing Toni Kroos.



71′



Corner, Chelsea. Corner committed by Daniel Carvajal.



71′



Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is parried. Assisted by Thiago Silva.



71′



Reece James (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.



70′



Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box just grazed the crossbar.



69′



Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) header from the center of the box was very close to the right post but went slightly wide.



68′



Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) header from the center of the box misses to the right side of the goal. Assisted by Reece James with a cross into the box.



67′



Kai Havertz (Chelsea) has been fouled in the defensive end.



67′



Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).



65′



Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea).



65′



Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



64′



Change in Real Madrid, Nacho enters the field replacing Eder Militão due to injury.



64′



Substitution, Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku replaces Christian Pulisic.



64′



Substitution, Chelsea. Ruben Loftus-Cheek enters the field replacing Jorginho.



59′



Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box.



56′



Offside, Real Madrid. Eder Militao tries a through ball, but Federico Valverde is caught offside.



54′



Corner, Chelsea. Corner committed by Daniel Carvajal.



54′



Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz.



53′



Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) has been fouled on the left wing.



53′



Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).



52′



Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea).



52′



Casemiro (Real Madrid) has received a foul in the opposite field.



fifty’



Corner, Chelsea. Corner committed by Thibaut Courtois.



fifty’



Standing shot brushing the left square. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box.



fifty’



Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorginho.



46′



Goooooal! Chelsea 1, Real Madrid 3. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box.



46′



Substitution, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech replaces N’Golo Kanté.



46′



Substitution, Chelsea. Mateo Kovacic replaces Andreas Christensen.



Second half begins Chelsea 1, Real Madrid 2.



45’+2′



First Half ends, Chelsea 1, Real Madrid 2.



44′



Attempt missed. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses the top left corner. Assisted by Reece James.



42′



Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the center of the box was very close to the left post but went slightly wide.



41′



Foul by Christian Pulisic (Chelsea).



41′



Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



40′



Goooooal! Chelsea 1, Real Madrid 2. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the center of the box.



38′



Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) header from the center of the box goes high and to the left. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross into the box from a corner kick.



38′



Corner, Chelsea. Corner committed by Casemiro.



35′



Attempt missed. N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box went too high. Assisted by Jorginho.



33′



Corner, Real Madrid. Corner committed by Andreas Christensen.



33′



Shot standing under sticks at ground level. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) left footed shot at close range from the right side. Assisted by Federico Valverde.



30′



Shot standing under sticks at ground level. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross into the box.



29′



Corner, Real Madrid. Corner committed by Reece James.



24′



Goooooal! Chelsea 0, Real Madrid 2. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box.



23′



Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



23′



Foul by N’Golo Kante (Chelsea).



twenty-one’



Goooooal! Chelsea 0, Real Madrid 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box.



twenty’



Missed shot by Mason Mount (Chelsea) header from the right side of the box very close to the right post but went slightly wide. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger.



19′



Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) has been shown a yellow card for dangerous play.



18′



Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



18′



Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).



fifteen’



Shot standing next to the right side of the goal. Reece James (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box.



14′



Eder Militão (Real Madrid) has been shown a yellow card for dangerous play.



14′



Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).



14′



Kai Havertz (Chelsea) has been fouled in the opposite half.



12′



Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



12′



Foul by Andreas Christensen (Chelsea).



12′



Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box goes high and to the left following a corner.



eleven’



Corner, Chelsea. Corner committed by Ferland Mendy.



10′



Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) hits the post with a right footed shot from the center of the box.



8′



Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).



8′



Kai Havertz (Chelsea) has been fouled in the defensive end.



7′



Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



7′



Foul by N’Golo Kante (Chelsea).



7′



Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) has received a foul in the opposite field.



7′



Foul by Andreas Christensen (Chelsea).



6′



Eder Militão (Real Madrid) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



6′



Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea).



5′



Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by N’Golo Kante.



4′



Attempt missed. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) right footed shot from more than 30 meters.



two’



Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).



two’



Casemiro (Real Madrid) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



First part begins.



0′

