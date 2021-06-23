To drag the two queens of international football of the last 5 years, Portugal champion of Europe and France world champion, in the end it is always them. Karim Benzema, waking up after some criticism in the first two days of this Euro 2020. And above all Cristiano Ronaldo, who with the two penalties tonight becomes the player who has scored the most in history for a single national team (109 goals). Like the Iranian Ali Daei, but making a tare with the level of the opponents.

With three penalties and a single goal in motion, the French and Portuguese are not hurt (thanks to the result of Germany and Hungary, 2-2) and both lead to the second round. France first, Portugal in third place overtaken to the last by Germany.

