Benzema, French Interior Minister, ‘Linked to the Muslim Brotherhood’

Harsh accusation by French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin against former Real Madrid striker and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema. “Mr. Karim Benzema has known links to the Muslim Brotherhood,” the minister told CNews, referring to the transnational Islamic organization considered terrorist in France.

Statements that come after those of the French player, a practicing Muslim who currently plays in the Saudi championship in Al Ittihad in support of the inhabitants of Gaza on X. “All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which do not forgive either women or children”, wrote Benzema in recent days.

Words that had met with a harsh reaction from former Israeli goalkeeper Aoutate who had insulted him in 5 languages: “Son of a bitch” (READ HERE)

