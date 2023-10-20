For the Frenchman, in the 1-1 draw against Al Taawon, one goal, an own goal after just four minutes and such a blurry aim that hadn’t been seen for a long time

Francesco Albanesi

The cover of the starter of the tenth day of the Saudi Pro League is taken by Karim Benzema. The Frenchman is a blessing and a curse in the very delicate match against Barrow’s Al Taawon (1-1), an increasingly revelation of the championship: one goal, an own goal after just four minutes and such a blurry aim that hasn’t been seen for some time. Probably influenced by off-field events, his Al Ittihad no longer knows how to win: the last success dates back to 21 September.

only undefeated — Those who, however, do not know defeat are Al Hilal: the Riyadh team, after suffering from Neymar’s cruciate injury, beat Al Khaleej 1-0 thanks to the usual Mitrovic and scored their third consecutive victory. At the moment Jesus’ team is the only unbeaten team in the championship. The others: Sabiri’s Al Fayha (assist) continues to amaze, and beats Al Akhdood 2-1 at home. Total crisis for Tatarusanu and his Abha, sunk to third from last place after yet another knockout (the seventh) of the season: Al Fateh won 4-1. See also F1 | Miami: new asphalt and new paddock, but same layout

Al Taawon-Al Ittihad 1-1 — The yellow and blacks have to give up Fabinho in midfield. For the rest inside all the big names. In the Al Taawon Barrow he was confirmed as a starter, even if his performance was not at his best due to his late return from his commitments with the national team. Overall the match was a sort of target practice, with Benzema also starting well by unblocking the header in the 22nd minute (he hadn’t scored since 14 September), only to then miss out on the impossible. In the 67th minute the former Real player fired a sure shot from inside the small area, hitting an amazing Mailson, who performed several miracles on shots from Kanté and Coronado. Barrow and company prove to be skilled in possession of the ball, but they reach goal three times and in one of these they have to thank the last Ballon d’Or winner, who clumsily scores an own goal from a corner for the opponents in an attempt to clear. Obvious problems in attack for Al Ittihad: just 4 goals scored in the last 5 and Hamdallah (top scorer) who hasn’t scored since the beginning of September. The summit is now six points away. See also Italy world disaster, even Bertolini's blues fail

Al Hilal-Al Khaleej 1-0 — An increasingly consolidated peak for an Al Hilal that knows no breaks. Even without Neymar (remembered with his number 10 at the time of the ritual photo), Jesus’ team goes on automatic pilot and, after 105 minutes of the match, joins the list of great favorites for the final victory. King Fahd turns blue and continuously pushes the hosts, who only need Mitrovic to escape the victory. The former Fulham player – seventh goal of the championship – takes advantage of a mix-up by the opposing goalkeeper on a bell tower after a corner and scores with a header. Milinkovic is increasingly master of the midfield: he makes a delightful play (tunnel and bowl) with which he sends Malcom into the goal, who discards the goalkeeper but is hypnotized on the line. Like the Serbian, Koulibaly also dominates, having returned to the levels of Napoli. And the fact that Al Hilal is the best defense in the championship (along with Al Ittihad with 7 goals) illustrates the great solidity. Al Khaleej reveals all its limitations and never worries Bono. The only flaw in the match is the face-to-face encounter between Jesus and Michael at the time of the substitution, with the Brazilian who – letting off steam by throwing a bottle on the ground – had something to say to his coach. See also Greenwood, or starting from scratch