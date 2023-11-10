The reigning champions hadn’t won since September 21st and it was the Frenchman who led them with a hat-trick in the final 4-2. Without Neymar and Milinkovic, it is Mitrovic who defeats Al Taawon, Al Hilal still first in the table

Francesco Albanesi

The roar of Karim Benzema, the rebirth of Al Ittihad. The reigning champions had not found three points in the Saudi Pro League since September 21st: so, after 49 days of draws (3) and defeats (2), here is the victory. It’s Tatarusanu who folds: his Abha takes four, including three from Benzema alone, in the deluxe version. The Frenchman responds in a big way after the affair that involved him in the dismissal of Espirito Santo, also making us forget about the debacle in the Asian Champions League. In Riyadh, however, Al Hilal – without Milinkovic and the usual long-term player Neymar – continues to win. The victim was Musa Barrow’s Al Taawon (only on the pitch for 4 minutes) who lost 2-0 and slipped off the podium. The ruling is the usual Aleksander Mitrovic, scoring for the fourth consecutive game and increasingly leading Jesus’ attack. The former Fulham player follows Ronaldo and reaches 10 goals in Spl, 17 in the season. See also Rodrigo Aguirre's wish for Funes Mori in this closing ceremony 2023

Al Hilal-Al Taawon 2-0 — Eleven wins and two draws. And alone at the top with 35 points, the best attack and defense in the championship. It’s difficult to ask for more from Al Hilal, especially without two pillars like Neymar and Milinkovic, demonstrating that everyone is inside the mechanisms. One in particular, Mitrovic, who this time had to struggle for 81 minutes to find the opening goal, again heading Malcom’s free-kick, after VAR had denied him the joy in the first half. Al Taawon proves to be a real team despite not having won for more than a month, showing great solidity and quality in midfield with Madrid player Alvaro Medran. Koulibaly towers in defense, also taking applause with every slip. Mohamed Kanno sealed the result in the 99th minute with a splendid free kick. See also Linda Caicedo, to history: for the first time, starting with Real Madrid

Al Ittihad-Abha Club 4-2 — The new coach Khalifa returns to the origins of the 4-3-3, enhancing the quality of the individuals in attack. Fabinho finds his place in midfield together with Kanté, as well as former Lazio player Luiz Felipe in central defence. If on the one hand there are Benzema and Coronado who lead Al Ittihad, in Abha Tatarusanu responds, author of some important interventions, and the former Lyon player Toko Ekambi, who scores the temporary 1-1 after Benzema had opened with a penalty at 38′. The Frenchman is – for the first time in the season – in the “Real” version: in the 54th minute he turns the ball around and hits the ball to make it 2-1 to Coronado, while between the 67th and 69th minutes he gives a hook to the game, first floating on the offside line and appearing face to face with Tatarusanu, then scoring into an empty net after a restart led by Coronado (two assists). With five remaining, Bin Jumayah makes the result less bitter with a header. In Jeddah it ends 4-2: Al Ittihad rises to 24 points and sees the light again, a misstep for Tatarusanu which, however, does not take away certainties. See also Toyota GR Yaris, the Champoluc ice test - Video Gazzetta.it