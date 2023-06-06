In an emotional ceremony held in Valdebebas, Karim Benzema, the second top scorer in the history of Real Madrid, put an end to his successful career at the Merengue club. After 14 seasons, the French player leaves behind a career full of successes and says goodbye as one of the greatest legends of the white institution, according to the words of the club’s president.
Benzema, who intended to end his career at Real Madrid, received an offer he couldn’t refuse, as he himself mentioned during his brief farewell speech. Although the footballer did not reveal details about his next destination, he sadly said goodbye and admitted that leaving the club hurts him.
Who attended the farewell ceremony for Benzema?
The farewell ceremony was attended by notable current Real Madrid players, such as Thibaut Courtois, Luka Modric and Lucas Vázquez, as well as club legends such as Raúl González, Roberto Carlos and Álvaro Arbeloa. However, the press did not have access to the event, as Benzema requested that it be as intimate as possible.
More news about Real Madrid
During the ceremony, the president of Real Madrid presented Benzema with a gold and diamond badge in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the club. The president highlighted the importance of the player in the history of Real Madrid and praised his exemplary conduct both on and off the pitch.
Benzema, current Ballon d’Or, leaves an impressive legacy at Real Madrid. His record includes five Champions League titles, five Club World Cups, four European Super Cups, four Leagues, three Copas del Rey and four Spanish Super Cups, making a total of 25 titles with the club.
Benzema’s departure marks the end of an era at Real Madrid, as he is the last remaining member of the famous ‘BBC’ (Bale, Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo) that dominated European football for several seasons. The numbers 7, 9 and 11, associated with this trio, are now vacant at the club.
Although his departure represents a great challenge for Real Madrid in terms of the search for a striker of his level, the club’s board of directors and fans are grateful for the impact and unforgettable moments that Benzema has provided throughout his career. His graceful playing style, his football vision and his goal-scoring ability make him a legend of world football. Real Madrid will always be his family, and his legacy at the club will live on in the memory of all Real Madrid fans.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Benzema #goodbye #home #years #farewell #ceremony #gala #star
Leave a Reply