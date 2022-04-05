In an interview with Esquire magazine, the brilliant French star said that Ramadan is an essential part of his life.

Benzema said: “Ramadan does not affect my routine. Ramadan is part of my life, and my religion forces me to commit to Ramadan. For me it is important and fasting makes me feel great.”

Many Muslim players face a difficult challenge by fasting in Europe, during the month of Ramadan, especially as it is now coming at a crucial stage in the European leagues.

So far, Benzema has made an impressive level with Real Madrid, making him the top scorer in the league with 24 goals in 30 games.