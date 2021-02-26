Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Frenchman Karim Benzema is recovering from the injury that kept him away from Real Madrid during the last two matches, and he is expected to join the “Derby” of the Spanish capital against Atletico Madrid on March 7.

According to Spanish press sources close to the royal club, Benzema will be ready, at the disposal of coach Zinedine Zidane, before the shock match against “Al Atleti”.

The medical staff prefers not to try his participation, even for a few minutes, in front of Real Sociedad in the “La Liga” next Monday, for fear of a new setback that will prevent him from participating in the two most important matches, Atletico Madrid in the Spanish League, and Atalanta in the second leg of the 16th round of the European Champions League.

“Zizo” expressed his happiness by announcing the imminent return of Benzema, given that his offensive strength was severely affected in the absence of the top scorer, which was evident during the match at Atlatna in the “Champions League” last Wednesday, where the Real Madrid attack had difficulty penetrating the defenses of the Italian team, or scoring any goal Where the attacking trio Vincius, Asensio and Isco, followed by Mariano Diaz, failed to make the difference, and the breakthrough came only from defender Ferlan Mendy, and just four minutes before the end of the match.

There are no more than 10 days left for the “Derby” game, the Spanish capital, enough time to regain full fitness for Benzema.

The French star tops the list of scorers for his team with 17 goals, scored in the various competitions in which he participated this season, followed by the Brazilian Casemiro (6 goals). As for the Brazilian winger Vincius, he has not scored since October 21, while Essencio has only scored two goals in 30 matches he played. This season, as Mariano Diaz did little, while Hazard and Rodrigo were far from the stadiums due to injury, and when Zidane chose to play Isco in the Atlanta match as a fake spearhead, he did not succeed in making the difference, and from here was his joy and happiness with the approach of his scorer Benzema to return To matches.