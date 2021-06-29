Last night one of the bombshell of this Eurocup. Not the only one, since at the moment there are no surprises, but perhaps the most important: Switzerland knocked out France in the penalty shootout (3-3 and 5-4), after having tied a match that in the minute 82 trailed 3-1.
An elimination that leaves many pointed out in the champion of the world. Of course, there is a player who is saved from burning: Karim Benzema. The Real Madrid forward returned to Les Bleus in this tournament after almost 6 years without playing as an international, and the truth is that he has been the most outstanding footballer of a selection that has disappointed.
She has disappointed because in the end, as I say, she is the world champion and he has only won one game out of four. In addition, he has not even reached the quarterfinals, but the Benzema’s performance has been quite good. In the line of Last 3 years with him Real Madrid, where if he has not been the best player in the team, little has been lacking
Karim was already seen in the first game, where Hummels ‘took away’ a goal that was his (0-1). Then he made a double against Portugal to certify the first place in the group of death (2-2). Yesterday, in two magical minutes, repeated double against Switzerland, although the end result was very bad for his team,
But beyond the goals (only Cristiano has scored more than him), Karim has once again made it clear that he is a team player. Deschamps has put it in each of the games because he knows how good it is, and he has given her back this trust in the field. Not bad for a footballer who did not wear the national jersey since 2015.
Because of that there are little to blame the Real Madrid player. In a Disappointing Eurocup in France, he has been one of the few who it is saved from burning.
