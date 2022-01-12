Karim Benzema, MVP of the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup between Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​he attended the media after the triumph of his team, which is already waiting for a rival in the final.

Is the Classic the most beautiful ?: “I don’t know if the prettiest, but one with a lot of anxiety and tension. It was played to the end. Barcelona is always a strong rival. There are a lot of Classics and this one is good because then we go to the final, but I can’t tell you if it’s the best or the worst ”.

Do you think that Madrid was just the winner? How is the shoulder ?: “I’m fine, it’s just a hit. The game was very tough. We deserved the victory. If you leave the ball to Barcelona they will not give it to you. From the first minute to the last we fight until the end ”.

Is Madrid the best team in Europe ?: “Madrid is the best club in the world. Then we always have to win titles to continue at the highest level ”.

Do you notice the mood of the stadium ?: “I feel very happy, very proud. Thanks to all the fans. It gives me more confidence and strength to do what I do on the field. Thanks to all the fans here ”.

How are they physically ?: “After a game we are tired. It is normal. Always in a Classic you leave everything on the field. If you let them the ball they make you run and that’s not good. But in the end it is a good fatigue because we won and we are in the final ”.