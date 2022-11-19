Karim Benzema will miss the World Cup in Qatar. On the eve of the opening of the championship, the French team suffered a severe blow when the absence of the Real Madrid striker, the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner and one of the great stars of the competition, was confirmed late at night. After finally resuming group training with the ‘Bleus’ behind closed doors this Saturday, Karim Benzema had to shorten the session and retire with bad feelings, the victim of a muscle injury in his left leg. The tests that he was subsequently subjected to in a Doha clinic confirmed the seriousness of the ailments that will leave Benzema without the possibility of playing in the imminent championship, in which France defends the planetary title.

Benzema, who was part of Didier Deschamps’s plans to start as France’s opener, on Tuesday against Australia at the Al Janoub stadium, will not only be absent from this match, corresponding to group D, but from the entire championship and will have to be replaced by another player. The newspaper ‘Le Parisien’ was the first to announce the withdrawal of Benzema and RMC later did so.

It is a terrible blow for the reigning world champions and news that puts the billionaire world of soccer on fire again. On the one hand, he puts all the ill-considered and a large part of the critics who assured that Benzema was erased in the last games with Real Madrid to get ready for the World Cup in Qatar in a bad place. Karim hasn’t played a game for almost three weeks. The last time he defended the white shirt was on November 2, in the Champions League match against Celtic Glasgow, at the Santiago Bernabéu, where the Frenchman played the last half hour.

On the other hand, it seems clear that Real Madrid did not report exactly when they claimed that their star’s ailments were due to simple “muscular fatigue” in his left leg. And it also puts the technical and medical staff of France in the pillory for, allegedly, not knowing in detail the true state of Benzema, who aspired to become the first player in Doha history capable of lifting the titles in the same year. Champions, League and World Cup, in addition to being crowned with the Ballon d’Or that accredits him as the best footballer on the planet in an excellent 2022 for the Lyon.

Benzema was unable to participate in the last four league games played by Carlo Ancelotti’s team before the break for the World Cup that begins this Sunday with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador starting at 5:00 p.m. in Spain, two more hours in Qatar. His last participation took place just a month ago, on October 19, against Elche at the Martínez Valero.

Benzema, who with the well-deserved achievement of the Ballon d’Or entered the dimension of established superstars at the age of 34, was in Qatar before the last and great opportunity of his career to win a title with his country that would crown his career. In club football he shines, especially, with the five Champions Leagues won with Real Madrid, but he still lacks an award with the ‘Bleus’ that he will no longer be able to get.

Karim returned to the national team ahead of last year’s Euros after Deschams lifted his harsh six-year ostracism for his involvement in the sex tape blackmail case against former team-mate Matthieu Valbuena. After that page, Benzema always hoped to help France to revalidate their title: “Of course I want to win the World Cup!” He said recently.

Restlessness with Messi



While France mourns the absence of Benzema. there is also restlessness in the selection of Argentina. It seems that it is not about any major ailment, but Leo Messi continues without exercising with his teammates at Qatar University and the Albiceleste debuts this Tuesday against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail stadium on the first day of group C that also includes Mexico and Poland.

From within the Argentine team, one of the great favorites to win the title, there is the conviction that Messi only exercises on the sidelines as a precaution and that he will be able to play the World Cup without problems. But it is the great hope of an entire country, of a 35-year-old veteran who recently overcame tendon problems suffered with PSG.

The fact is that the Argentine concentration goes from scare to scare. Just a few days ago Nico González and Tucu Correa said goodbye to Qatar due to injury and Scaloni’s coaching staff opted to summon Ángel Correa and Thiago Almada as substitutes.