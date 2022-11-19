France has suffered a severe blow just three days after opening the World Cup in Qatar. Karim Benzema will miss the tournament in which his country defends the World Champion crown, won in Russia now four and a half years ago. The 34-year-old striker withdrew before finishing training with his team after suffering a blow to the quadriceps of his left thigh and after the medical tests carried out this Saturday night, the French federation has confirmed that he will not be able to play the World.

The Ballon d’Or winner was participating in his first training session since he played his last game with Real Madrid on October 19, against Celtic in the Champions League. Since then, Benzema, who turns 35 in December, had been focused on recovering from muscle fatigue that has seen him miss nine games for his club.

Benzema was exercising normally with the rest of his teammates, practicing alongside the other forwards with whom he was presumably going to form the attack front, Griezmann and Mbappé. After the first quarter of an hour of training, he suffered a blow that caused sharp pain in his left quadriceps, and he had to leave the field. Tonight, Benzema has been transferred to a hospital in Doha to undergo an MRI with the team’s medical services. After the exams, it was confirmed that the striker suffers a rectus femoris injury that will require a three-week recovery period, as reported by the French team.

A few minutes after the withdrawal was confirmed, the player has published a statement on the Instagram social network in which he maintains that, if he is not fully prepared, he must step aside to leave his place. “In my life I have never given up… but tonight I have to think about the team as I always have and reason tells me to give my place to someone who can help our group to have a great World Cup. Thank you for all your messages of support”, explained the Real Madrid striker, who was going to participate in his second World Cup after being in Brazil in 2014, where France was eliminated in the quarterfinals against Germany. In 2015, the striker was removed from the team for his involvement in blackmailing his teammate Mathieu Valbuena for a sex video. Benzema was sentenced to one year in prison and fined 75,000 euros. The striker missed the 2016 Euro Cup runner-up and the 2018 World Cup win in Russia, until he returned in May 2021.

The coach, Didier Deschamps, regretted losing the Ballon d’Or. “I am extremely sad for Karim, who had set this World Cup as an important goal. Despite this new blow to the French team, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything possible to meet the enormous challenge that awaits us,” said the coach in the statement issued by the French federation. Now, the coach has the option of calling another player until Monday, the day before the team opens in Qatar.

This news adds to the numerous mishaps France has suffered since Deschamps began preparing the 26-man squad. To begin with, Pogba and Kanté, the driving force behind the team that lifted the 2014 World Cup, could not be in the squad as both were injured. Once the chosen ones were announced, the PSG defender, Presnel Kimpembe left the concentration because he did not recover in time from an injury. This past week, RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku has also been absent after being injured in training after a clash with Camavinga.

