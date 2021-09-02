We all know the great relationship that Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema have. Since the Euro started, we could see how they did not separate in training. They constantly posted photos on their social media together. It is seen that Mbapée has idolized Benzema since childhood.
What the Madrid forward is clear about is that he wants to see Mbappé in white. And this has been demonstrated with these statements for a French television. Karim sees it in Madrid. We all assume that this may happen next year as Kylian ends his contract on January 1 with the Parisian club: “Mbappé is a footballer who one day or another will play for Real Madrid. We get along very well and I would like him to be with me already in Madrid. But he also has to respect his club. “
Benzema not only wanted to say that Mbappe will soon play in white, but he has also published a photo on his instagram in which only the two of them appear. That photo is of the line-up of a party in France but he has chosen to publish only the fragment in which they appear.
Definitive nod that KB9 wants to see Mbappe in white next year. Will he make it? We will have to see if Kylian holds the pressure of not renewing two more years with PSG.
