The Frenchman repeats himself after the three of a kind at PSG: Havertz’s goal is useless, Ancelotti already has one foot in the semifinals

Gigio Donnarumma’s duck in Real-Psg risks having changed the course of the 2021/22 Champions League. Real, who were close to elimination in the round of 16, have not stopped since then. The 3-1 with which Ancelotti’s team breaks through Stamford Bridge effectively projects the blancos among the magnificent four. And that goal of the provisional 1-1 opened a new chapter in the extraordinary and almost unrepeatable career of Karim Benzema. That after sending the French home, he also scores a hat-trick in the Chelsea stronghold. The first goals are two extraordinary head shots, triggered by Vinicius’ class and the brush Modric uses in place of his right foot, the third is a kind homage from Mendy (does that remind you of anything?).

THE MATCH – Immediately Ancelotti’s team seems more reactive, more ready. As if, in spite of the Champions League won by the Blues last year, he knew better the score of these matches. Ancelotti’s can opener is Vinicius: the Brazilian has the field on the left wing and no one has the pace to keep him. First “Vini” presses a right on the crossbar to Mendy beaten, then puts it with his left in tow for Benzema’s header. Great action, great goal. The quality of Madrid is embarrassing. A Benzema in a state of grace crosses Modric’s cross as a phenomenal center-forward, with Christensen and Thiago Silva who can only watch him. Havertz used Jorginho’s fine cross to try to reopen it at the end of the first half, anticipating Carvajal. See also Incredible Simeone! Atletico resurrects in Porto amidst fights and flies to the second round

MENDY, BUT GIVE … – It could be the episode that turns the inertia of the match on an emotional level, net of the superiority of Real. But it is the Blues goalkeeper, so important in the last Champions League, to combine it very big: a ball for Ruediger, who puts some of him going soft in the contrast with Benzema, and the hat-trick of the phenomenon is served. Tuchel tries with Lukaku, but the Belgian can only be seen when he devours the 2-3 which would have at least made sense of the return match.

April 6, 2022 (change April 6, 2022 | 23:43)

