Monday, November 21, 2022
Benzema lets off steam: first words after being left out of the World Cup in Qatar

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 19, 2022
in Sports
Karim Benzema

Benzema, in his last practice in Qatar.

The striker’s nostalgia for not being able to play the World Cup.

The French striker Karim Benzema, who will not play in the World Cup in Qatar after having suffered a muscle tear during training this Saturday, has lamented his absence from the tournament and assures that he has to “think about the team”, “as always” he has “done”.

‘Reason tells me to leave my place’

“In my life I have never given up, but tonight I have to think about the team, as I have always done, so reason tells me to give my place to someone who can help our group to have a great World Cup. Thanks for all your messages of support. Allez les bleus!”, writes Benzema on his Instagram account.

The Real Madrid player, the last Ballon d’Or winner, had to leave the training session in which, for the first time since he joined France, he had worked out with the rest of his teammates.

“Injured in the left quadriceps, the Real Madrid striker is forced to give up his participation in the World Cup,” the French federation said in a statement.

EFE

See also  Jurassic World Dominion: after 29 years the original cast of the saga returns

