COLPISA Madrid Monday, December 19, 2022, 16:03



Karim Benzema will not wear the colors of the French team again. The Real Madrid striker, one of the best French footballers of all time, has announced just on the day he turns 35 that he is giving up wearing the ‘les bleus’ shirt. With this decision, he closes a stage marked by the ‘Valbuena case’, which kept him away from the French national team for so long, and by an obvious disagreement with Didier Deschamps, coach since 2012.

The current Ballon d’Or player was unable to participate in the World Cup in Qatar after his injury, with the French team already concentrating on the tournament, but the handling of this situation, the speculation about a hypothetical return and the slights from Deschamps himself after each question to the In this regard, they revealed that the wound between the player and the still French coach never healed despite the ephemeral return before the Euro Cup played in the summer of 2021.

The Lyon player has managed to reach 97 caps as a French international and up to 37 goals that place him in the fifth rank of French top scorers in history, only behind Giroud (53), Henry (51), Griezmann (42) and Platini. (41). However, his career with the national team leaves a certain sensation of what could have been and was not, since he has only been able to play three Euro Cups (2008, 2012 and 2021) and one World Cup (2014), with the quarterfinals being the greatest milestone. . He conquered, yes, the League of Nations in 2021, a minor trophy.